ANL 33.97 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.5%)
ASC 19.56 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.73%)
ASL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
AVN 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.43%)
BOP 8.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
DGKC 124.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.39%)
EPCL 47.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
FCCL 23.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
HASCOL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.5%)
HUBC 80.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.16%)
JSCL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
KAPCO 43.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.2%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.25%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
PPL 90.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PRL 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
PTC 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.82%)
SILK 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.42%)
SNGP 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
TRG 162.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.04%)
WTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.77%)
BR100 5,241 Decreased By ▼ -7.4 (-0.14%)
BR30 27,347 Decreased By ▼ -62.44 (-0.23%)
KSE100 47,987 Decreased By ▼ -25.38 (-0.05%)
KSE30 19,325 Decreased By ▼ -14.59 (-0.08%)

Business & Finance

KSE-100 Index ends below 48,000 as FATF review begins

  • Registers 25-point decrease on Tuesday
Ali Ahmed 22 Jun 2021

(Karachi) The KSE-100 Index, widely considered a benchmark for market performance, declined for the second successive day of the week to close below the 48,000-point level as profit-taking and uncertainty gripped investors at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The index swayed in both directions until ending 25 points lower, going below the 48,000 level that had proved to be a support level earlier. At close on Tuesday, the KSE-100 registered a fall of 25.38 points or 0.05% to end at 47,987.14. It has now cumulatively shed 251 points since earlier this week when it began trading at 48,238.

Participants resorted to profit-booking during the second day of the roll-over week, which coincides with the ongoing meeting of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) where Pakistan's progress on the implementation of a 27-point action plan would be reviewed.

Volume on the all-share index declined from 839.19 million shares on Monday to 610.74 million shares. The value of shares traded during the session clocked in at Rs15.52 billion.

KSE-100 declines for third successive session as euphoria subsides

Silk Bank Ltd was the volume leader with 75.45 million shares, followed by WorldCall Telecom (48.19 million), and K-Electric Ltd (37.41 million).

Shares of 420 companies were traded during the day with 162 registering an increase, while those of 236 declined. Share prices of 22 companies remained unchanged.

