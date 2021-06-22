Pak Suzuki offers accessible car financing

With inflation rising, fear of growing duty taxes, the thought of buying a new car is always a daunting one even though having a comfortable and reliable commute is essential to anybody. So what does a person do, if he or she is in the market looking for the best price tag on the automobile of their choice?

Suzuki recognizes this worry, and is offering a financing offer which is accessible to everybody.

So how does it work?

On the time of purchase, the buyer is given the choice of different payment methods; pay the full amount in cash or make it easy by choosing the installment option. The offer comes in when the buyer decides to use the car financing offer. The company in effect waives off the registration fee, gives them one year free maintenance and special mark-up rates.

Want to know exactly how much would you be saving monetarily? Well, if you were to add up the perks and benefits of this offer, the tally stands at up to PKR 160,057* on the overall purchase.

With Suzuki’s promise of complete transparency through every step of the process, not only do you save the money but you’re saving yourself a pretty hefty amount of hassle as well.

Visit your nearest Suzuki dealership or visit their new Suzuki website