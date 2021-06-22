ANL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.64%)
ASC 19.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.68%)
ASL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
AVN 90.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.62%)
BOP 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
BYCO 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
DGKC 125.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.39%)
EPCL 47.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.24%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
HASCOL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
HUBC 80.99 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.5%)
HUMNL 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.92%)
JSCL 22.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
KAPCO 43.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
MLCF 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.52%)
PAEL 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.67%)
POWER 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
PPL 90.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 25.77 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
PTC 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.67%)
SILK 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.42%)
SNGP 48.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.31%)
TRG 163.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.55%)
UNITY 45.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
WTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
BR100 5,252 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (0.06%)
BR30 27,432 Increased By ▲ 22.78 (0.08%)
KSE100 48,019 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (0.01%)
KSE30 19,363 Increased By ▲ 23.33 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,034
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
949,838
66324hr
1.7% positivity
Sindh
332,677
Punjab
345,141
Balochistan
26,673
Islamabad
82,394
KPK
137,147
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Sanofi and Translate Bio start clinical trial for mRNA flu vaccine

  • The trial will evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of a monovalent flu vaccine candidate coding for the hemagglutinin protein of the A/H3N2 strain of the influenza virus.
Reuters 22 Jun 2021

PARIS: French healthcare group Sanofi and US partner Translate Bio have started a Phase I clinical trial evaluating an mRNA-based investigational vaccine against seasonal influenza, the companies said on Tuesday.

The trial will evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of a monovalent flu vaccine candidate coding for the hemagglutinin protein of the A/H3N2 strain of the influenza virus.

Flu seasons dominated by A/H3N2 strain circulation activity tend to be more severe, especially among those considered at risk, such as older adults and younger children, the companies added.

Sanofi A/H3N2 strain French healthcare group

Sanofi and Translate Bio start clinical trial for mRNA flu vaccine

Power policy approved by CCI

Tarin stoutly defends budget

World economy back at pre-pandemic level: IHS Markit

Electricity demand grows 20pc: Azhar

Nepra refuses to revise NJHPP levelized reference tariff

US ‘resolve and will’ can settle Kashmir dispute: PM

Ehsaas Kafalat: ECC approves indexation policy

Waqar rejects budget criticism

Govt manages to get 2 bills passed thru PPP support

Kashmir leaders to urge Modi to restore IIOJK’s autonomy

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters