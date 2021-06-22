Business & Finance
Sanofi and Translate Bio start clinical trial for mRNA flu vaccine
- The trial will evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of a monovalent flu vaccine candidate coding for the hemagglutinin protein of the A/H3N2 strain of the influenza virus.
22 Jun 2021
PARIS: French healthcare group Sanofi and US partner Translate Bio have started a Phase I clinical trial evaluating an mRNA-based investigational vaccine against seasonal influenza, the companies said on Tuesday.
The trial will evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of a monovalent flu vaccine candidate coding for the hemagglutinin protein of the A/H3N2 strain of the influenza virus.
Flu seasons dominated by A/H3N2 strain circulation activity tend to be more severe, especially among those considered at risk, such as older adults and younger children, the companies added.
