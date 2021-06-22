ANL 32.65 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.32%)
ASC 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.58%)
ASL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
AVN 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.57%)
BOP 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
BYCO 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
DGKC 125.68 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.38%)
EPCL 47.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 23.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
FFBL 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
HASCOL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
HUBC 80.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.2%)
HUMNL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
JSCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.7%)
KAPCO 43.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
MLCF 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.52%)
PAEL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
PIBTL 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
POWER 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
PPL 90.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.55%)
PTC 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.43%)
SILK 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.95%)
SNGP 48.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.31%)
TRG 163.51 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.62%)
UNITY 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.02%)
BR100 5,248 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0%)
BR30 27,418 Increased By ▲ 8.64 (0.03%)
KSE100 47,996 Decreased By ▼ -16.3 (-0.03%)
KSE30 19,347 Increased By ▲ 7.4 (0.04%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,034
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
949,838
66324hr
1.7% positivity
Sindh
332,677
Punjab
345,141
Balochistan
26,673
Islamabad
82,394
KPK
137,147
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold edges higher on subdued dollar ahead of Powell's testimony

  • Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.3% on Monday.
Reuters 22 Jun 2021

Gold inched higher on Tuesday as a halt in the dollar's rally bolstered the appeal of the precious metal ahead of US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony to Congress.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,787.80 per ounce by 0454 GMT, after rising more than 1% in the previous session.

US gold futures gained 0.3% to $1,787.70.

"Gold rose overnight as the US dollar retreated and that (upbeat) sentiment continues in Asia this morning, as regional investors hurry to New York's overnight lead," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Making gold less expensive for holders of other currencies, the dollar index slipped from a two-month high against its rivals.

All eyes are now on Powell, who will appear before Congress at 1800 GMT.

The US economy continues to show "sustained improvement" from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing job market gains, but inflation has "increased notably in recent months," he said in his prepared remarks.

Gold is viewed as a hedge against higher inflation that could follow stimulus measures.

The US central bank in its latest policy meeting hinted at sooner-than-expected interest rate hikes and tapering of its asset purchase programme, which sent gold prices sharply lower last week.

However, hawkish Fed officials such as St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan on Monday offered toned-down rhetoric.

"Despite the rebound, gold prices were being traded mostly within last Friday's chart pattern, a pattern that is more reflective of a pause and indecision," Avtar Sandu, a senior commodities manager at Phillip Futures, said in a note.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.3% on Monday.

Elsewhere, silver inched 0.1% higher to $25.97 per ounce, palladium eased 0.1% to $2,583.24 and platinum climbed 0.9% to $1,063.13 per ounce.

OANDA Spot gold Gold inched higher

Gold edges higher on subdued dollar ahead of Powell's testimony

Power policy approved by CCI

Tarin stoutly defends budget

World economy back at pre-pandemic level: IHS Markit

Electricity demand grows 20pc: Azhar

Nepra refuses to revise NJHPP levelized reference tariff

US ‘resolve and will’ can settle Kashmir dispute: PM

Ehsaas Kafalat: ECC approves indexation policy

Waqar rejects budget criticism

Govt manages to get 2 bills passed thru PPP support

Kashmir leaders to urge Modi to restore IIOJK’s autonomy

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters