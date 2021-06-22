ANL 32.65 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.32%)
ASC 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.58%)
ASL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
AVN 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.57%)
BOP 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
BYCO 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
DGKC 125.68 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.38%)
EPCL 47.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
HASCOL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
HUBC 80.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.2%)
HUMNL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
JSCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.7%)
KAPCO 43.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
MLCF 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.52%)
PAEL 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
POWER 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
PPL 90.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.55%)
PTC 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.43%)
SILK 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.95%)
SNGP 48.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.31%)
TRG 163.51 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.62%)
UNITY 45.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
WTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
BR100 5,248 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0%)
BR30 27,414 Increased By ▲ 4.34 (0.02%)
KSE100 47,999 Decreased By ▼ -13.14 (-0.03%)
KSE30 19,350 Increased By ▲ 10.54 (0.05%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,034
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
949,838
66324hr
1.7% positivity
Sindh
332,677
Punjab
345,141
Balochistan
26,673
Islamabad
82,394
KPK
137,147
China stocks climb on bank, energy boost; Hong Kong flat

  • Huobi Tech, an affiliate of crypto exchange operator Huobi, tumbled 18.7% by the midday break.
Reuters 22 Jun 2021

SHANGHAI: Gains in banking and energy stocks pushed China shares higher on Tuesday on support from Beijing's reform measures and firmer oil prices, while deepening regulatory curbs on bitcoin trading slammed digital currency-related firms.

** The CSI300 index rose 0.5% to 5,115.10 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8% to 3,556.75 points.

** Leading the gains, the CSI300 banks index rose 1.4% as investors cheered the government's latest reform measures for the sector, while the CSI300 energy index climbed 2.3% on oil strength.

** China's reforms to the way banks calculate deposit rates will help ease pressure on banks' funding costs, although the impact on lenders and depositors will be limited, an industry body overseeing rates said on Monday.

** From Monday, China has allowed banks to set ceilings on deposit rates by adding basis points to the benchmark rate, a shift from the previous practice of multiplying the benchmark rate, the Self-Disciplinary Mechanism for the Pricing of Market-Oriented Interest Rates said.

** Energy companies climbed on the back of strong oil gains.

** Dual-listed energy giant Petrochina Co Ltd rose 5.1% and 6.4% in Shanghai and Hong Kong, respectively.

** On the other hand, shares in China's digital currency and blockchain-related firms retreated as Beijing further tightened its grip on cryptocurrency trading.

** China's central bank said on Monday it had recently summoned some banks and payment firms, including China Construction Bank and Alipay, urging them to crack down harder on cryptocurrency trading.

** Huobi Tech, an affiliate of crypto exchange operator Huobi, tumbled 18.7% by the midday break.

** The Hang Seng index was unchanged at 28,489.76 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.3%, to 10,518.65.

CSI300 Index CSI300 banks index CSI300 energy index

