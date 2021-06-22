CDA chairman’s office electricity disconnected

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) has disconnected electricity connection of the office of Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) due to non-payment of bills.

According to Iesco spokesperson, CDA has to pay arrears of Rs 2.58111 billion, whereas over Rs 2.25 billion are also over due from CDA against supply of electricity to street lights and tube wells connections.

The amount of arrears against Pak Secretariat is Rs 9.8 million. Cabinet Division is defaulter of Rs 30.14 million. Iesco spokesperson has urged on consumers to pay their bills in time to avoid disconnection.

Meanwhile, in the of instructions issued by Power Division and Chief Executive officer Ch Abul Razzaq power line passing over or close to the houses are being shifted to safer locations and the company is bearing all expenses of said safety works.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021