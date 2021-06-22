PARTLY FACETIOUS: Has Shehbaz effectively neutralised PDM?

“So without using abusive language and threats and…”

“And show-cause notices.”

“Ha, ha, yes so without using these weapons, Shehbaz Sharif has effectively neutralised Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).”

“The Niece, eat your heart out!”

“I reckon she is complaining to daddy, taking it out on her people…”

“Who? Talal Chaudhary is busy with his neighbours I hear, and Daniyal Aziz is still smarting from being slapped on air by Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaaf’s…”

“You have forgotten the two most important names, one Parveen Rashid…”

“You still haven’t replaced your key board?”

“Will do so today and then there is the retired captain who as per National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has assets beyond known means of income…”

“For Pete’s sake the guy has no assets though he has a lifestyle beyond what he has earned but then we all know his source of good living so I can’t understand NABs…”

“Ha, ha, indeed, anyway you forgot Shahid Khaqan Abbasi who has been trying desperately to revive the relevance of PDM - not by negotiations and reconciliations but by threats and allegations with the help, some say instructions of The Niece and the Maulana…”

“Indeed and Shehbaz Sharif did this by calling an All Parties Conference.”

“Right one question: if Shehbaz Sharif succeeds in becoming the prime minister do you reckon Chaudhary Nisar will be back?”

“Indeed and Parveen Rashid’s political career ho premised on selection would end…”

“Get that keyboard changed today!”

“Righto.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021