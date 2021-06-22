ANL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.74%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
AVN 91.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.47%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.27%)
DGKC 125.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.57%)
EPCL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
FCCL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.36%)
FFBL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
FFL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
HASCOL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.42%)
HUMNL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.96%)
JSCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.61%)
KAPCO 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.5%)
MLCF 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.03%)
PAEL 35.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
POWER 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.16%)
PPL 90.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.49%)
PRL 25.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.87%)
PTC 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.92%)
SILK 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (14.67%)
SNGP 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.09%)
TRG 162.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.27%)
UNITY 45.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.85%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.11%)
BR100 5,249 Decreased By ▼ -28.87 (-0.55%)
BR30 27,410 Decreased By ▼ -111.92 (-0.41%)
KSE100 48,013 Decreased By ▼ -226.15 (-0.47%)
KSE30 19,340 Decreased By ▼ -86 (-0.44%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,007
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
949,175
90724hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
332,254
Punjab
345,065
Balochistan
26,633
Islamabad
82,368
KPK
137,075
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Has Shehbaz effectively neutralised PDM?

“So without using abusive language and threats and…” “And show-cause notices.” “Ha, ha, yes so without...
Anjum Ibrahim 22 Jun 2021

“So without using abusive language and threats and…”

“And show-cause notices.”

“Ha, ha, yes so without using these weapons, Shehbaz Sharif has effectively neutralised Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).”

“The Niece, eat your heart out!”

“I reckon she is complaining to daddy, taking it out on her people…”

“Who? Talal Chaudhary is busy with his neighbours I hear, and Daniyal Aziz is still smarting from being slapped on air by Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaaf’s…”

“You have forgotten the two most important names, one Parveen Rashid…”

“You still haven’t replaced your key board?”

“Will do so today and then there is the retired captain who as per National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has assets beyond known means of income…”

“For Pete’s sake the guy has no assets though he has a lifestyle beyond what he has earned but then we all know his source of good living so I can’t understand NABs…”

“Ha, ha, indeed, anyway you forgot Shahid Khaqan Abbasi who has been trying desperately to revive the relevance of PDM - not by negotiations and reconciliations but by threats and allegations with the help, some say instructions of The Niece and the Maulana…”

“Indeed and Shehbaz Sharif did this by calling an All Parties Conference.”

“Right one question: if Shehbaz Sharif succeeds in becoming the prime minister do you reckon Chaudhary Nisar will be back?”

“Indeed and Parveen Rashid’s political career ho premised on selection would end…”

“Get that keyboard changed today!”

“Righto.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NAB Shehbaz Sharif Shahid Khaqan Abbasi PDM Daniyal Aziz Parveen Rashid Talal Chaudhary

Anjum Ibrahim

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Has Shehbaz effectively neutralised PDM?

Tarin stoutly defends budget

World economy back at pre-pandemic level: IHS Markit

Electricity demand grows 20pc: Azhar

Nepra refuses to revise NJHPP levelized reference tariff

US ‘resolve and will’ can settle Kashmir dispute: PM

Ehsaas Kafalat: ECC approves indexation policy

Waqar rejects budget criticism

Govt manages to get 2 bills passed thru PPP support

Kashmir leaders to urge Modi to restore IIOJK’s autonomy

Taliban, Afghan forces clash near Kunduz

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.