ANL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.74%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
AVN 91.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.47%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.27%)
DGKC 125.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.57%)
EPCL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
FCCL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.36%)
FFBL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
FFL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
HASCOL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.42%)
HUMNL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.96%)
JSCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.61%)
KAPCO 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.5%)
MLCF 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.03%)
PAEL 35.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
POWER 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.16%)
PPL 90.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.49%)
PRL 25.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.87%)
PTC 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.92%)
SILK 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (14.67%)
SNGP 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.09%)
TRG 162.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.27%)
UNITY 45.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.85%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.11%)
BR100 5,249 Decreased By ▼ -28.87 (-0.55%)
BR30 27,410 Decreased By ▼ -111.92 (-0.41%)
KSE100 48,013 Decreased By ▼ -226.15 (-0.47%)
KSE30 19,340 Decreased By ▼ -86 (-0.44%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,007
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
949,175
90724hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
332,254
Punjab
345,065
Balochistan
26,633
Islamabad
82,368
KPK
137,075
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Ogra to hold two public hearings against SNGPL’s petition

Recorder Report 22 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) will hold two public hearings against petition filed by the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) for estimated revenue requirement (ERR) to meet its expenditure in the financial year 2021-22 and the previous year shortfalls.

The oil and gas regulator will hold the first public hearing in Lahore, on Tuesday (June 22), and in Peshawar on Thursday (June 24).

The Ogra, through a notification, has already invited all interested/affected persons, including gas consumers and general public, to furnish their comments, objections, suggestions and interventions in order to reach a just and fair determination.

The regulator has postponed the public hearings, scheduled for June 7 and June 9, to determine gas companies’ ERR, and prescribed price of gas for the fiscal year 2021-22.

The SNGPL has projected an increase of Rs1415.91 per mmbtu, including the previous year’s shortfall of Rs669.75 per mmbtu for the financial year 2021-22 in normal business.

The company also asked for the cost of re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) at Rs27,940 million as part of the cost of gas.

In the petition, the gas company has asked for a total revenue requirement of Rs283,099 million, projected sales revenue at the current prescribed price of Rs211,900 million, total shortfall of Rs71,199 million in the revenue requirement and previous year revenue shortfall at Rs254,108 million.

The petitioner has further projected an increase at Rs137.47 per mmbtu to the cost of service for RLNG business for the above said financial year.

Rs42,093 million is required for laying of 11,500 kilometres’ distribution pipelines.

A public hearing on the determination of tariff for the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) has been rescheduled to be held on June 30, in Quetta, on ERR for financial year 2021-22.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

OGRA natural gas SSGC SNGPL RLNG

Ogra to hold two public hearings against SNGPL’s petition

Tarin stoutly defends budget

World economy back at pre-pandemic level: IHS Markit

Electricity demand grows 20pc: Azhar

Nepra refuses to revise NJHPP levelized reference tariff

US ‘resolve and will’ can settle Kashmir dispute: PM

Ehsaas Kafalat: ECC approves indexation policy

Waqar rejects budget criticism

Govt manages to get 2 bills passed thru PPP support

Kashmir leaders to urge Modi to restore IIOJK’s autonomy

Taliban, Afghan forces clash near Kunduz

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.