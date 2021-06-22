PTI govt to complete its term: Punjab CM

LAHORE: Terming PM Imran Khan as the voice of 220 million people, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday the government will complete its term despite hue and cry of the opposition.

Talking to elected representatives, here today, the CM emphasised that Pakistan has moved forward toward development under PM Imran Khan. He said the government is striving hard for the resolution of public problems and my doors are open to all.

The CM said that realistic targets have been identified in the budget according to public needs. It is not a jugglery of words and figures but a document of balanced development vision according to public aspirations. The budget will be easily passed as making hue and cry is the only agenda of the opposition, he added.

Talking to provincial Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik, the CM said that separate development program has been introduced for Southern Punjab. The opposition is trying to politicise the public friendly budget for the sake of criticism; the opposition has disappointed the people on every occasion but it could not deceive them, he stated.

Moreover, the Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will chair the 46th provincial cabinet meeting at his office at 11:00 a.m on Tuesday, to review a 17-point agenda. Ministers, special assistants, advisors, chief secretary and others will attend the meeting.

