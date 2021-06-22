ANL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.74%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
AVN 91.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.47%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.27%)
DGKC 125.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.57%)
EPCL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
FCCL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.36%)
FFBL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
FFL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
HASCOL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.42%)
HUMNL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.96%)
JSCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.61%)
KAPCO 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.5%)
MLCF 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.03%)
PAEL 35.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
POWER 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.16%)
PPL 90.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.49%)
PRL 25.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.87%)
PTC 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.92%)
SILK 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (14.67%)
SNGP 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.09%)
TRG 162.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.27%)
UNITY 45.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.85%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.11%)
BR100 5,249 Decreased By ▼ -28.87 (-0.55%)
BR30 27,410 Decreased By ▼ -111.92 (-0.41%)
KSE100 48,013 Decreased By ▼ -226.15 (-0.47%)
KSE30 19,340 Decreased By ▼ -86 (-0.44%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,007
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
949,175
90724hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
332,254
Punjab
345,065
Balochistan
26,633
Islamabad
82,368
KPK
137,075
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI govt to complete its term: Punjab CM

Recorder Report 22 Jun 2021

LAHORE: Terming PM Imran Khan as the voice of 220 million people, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday the government will complete its term despite hue and cry of the opposition.

Talking to elected representatives, here today, the CM emphasised that Pakistan has moved forward toward development under PM Imran Khan. He said the government is striving hard for the resolution of public problems and my doors are open to all.

The CM said that realistic targets have been identified in the budget according to public needs. It is not a jugglery of words and figures but a document of balanced development vision according to public aspirations. The budget will be easily passed as making hue and cry is the only agenda of the opposition, he added.

Talking to provincial Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik, the CM said that separate development program has been introduced for Southern Punjab. The opposition is trying to politicise the public friendly budget for the sake of criticism; the opposition has disappointed the people on every occasion but it could not deceive them, he stated.

Moreover, the Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will chair the 46th provincial cabinet meeting at his office at 11:00 a.m on Tuesday, to review a 17-point agenda. Ministers, special assistants, advisors, chief secretary and others will attend the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sardar Usman Buzdar Imran Khan Opposition leader PTI govt Akhtar Malik

PTI govt to complete its term: Punjab CM

Tarin stoutly defends budget

World economy back at pre-pandemic level: IHS Markit

Electricity demand grows 20pc: Azhar

Nepra refuses to revise NJHPP levelized reference tariff

US ‘resolve and will’ can settle Kashmir dispute: PM

Ehsaas Kafalat: ECC approves indexation policy

Waqar rejects budget criticism

Govt manages to get 2 bills passed thru PPP support

Kashmir leaders to urge Modi to restore IIOJK’s autonomy

Taliban, Afghan forces clash near Kunduz

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.