Tarin assures Chinese Ambassador: Govt to provide facilitation to Chinese companies

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said on Monday that the government would provide full facilitation to the Chinese companies in Pakistan to ensure long-term and sustainable foreign investment in the country, which would lead to economic growth, peace, and prosperity for Pakistan.

The finance minister stated this during a meeting with the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Nong Rong.

The finance minister, while extending a warm welcome to the Chinese ambassador, stated that Pakistan and China enjoy a long-term, broad-based, and multi-dimensional relationship.

He also expressed the commitment of the present government to further strengthen economic relations with China, and briefed the Chinese ambassador about the measures introduced in the recent budget for ensuring inclusive and sustained economic growth in the country.

The minister has expressed the hope that not only the Chinese government but the Chinese entrepreneurs would also like to enhance their investment in the field of finance, industry, and agriculture development of Pakistan.

The finance minister and the Chinese ambassador both agreed to take the bilateral relations of both countries to the next level, in order to ensure sustained economic growth.

He also briefed the Chinese ambassador that increase in exports was the top-most priority of the government.

He particularly referred to the budget proposals, which would specifically promote exports in the long run and usher in growth in the economy.

Rong informed about the progress of Chinese investments in the CPEC-related projects, and expressed the desire of the Chinese government to invest more in all sectors to lift the economic standing of Pakistan.

He re-affirmed the commitment of the Chinese government to overcome any obstacle in deepening the bilateral ties between the two countries.

Tarin conveyed full assurance on behalf of the government of Pakistan to extend complete support in enhancing the level of economic cooperation between the two countries.

He stressed upon the need for economic uplift of the entire region and emphasised that Pakistan is willing to play its role in this endeavour.

Both sides agreed to hold regular review meetings to ensure fast track implementation of the ongoing projects.

