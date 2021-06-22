ANL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.74%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
AVN 91.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.47%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.27%)
DGKC 125.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.57%)
EPCL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
FCCL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.36%)
FFBL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
FFL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
HASCOL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.42%)
HUMNL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.96%)
JSCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.61%)
KAPCO 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.5%)
MLCF 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.03%)
PAEL 35.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
POWER 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.16%)
PPL 90.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.49%)
PRL 25.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.87%)
PTC 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.92%)
SILK 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (14.67%)
SNGP 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.09%)
TRG 162.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.27%)
UNITY 45.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.85%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.11%)
BR100 5,249 Decreased By ▼ -28.87 (-0.55%)
BR30 27,410 Decreased By ▼ -111.92 (-0.41%)
KSE100 48,013 Decreased By ▼ -226.15 (-0.47%)
KSE30 19,340 Decreased By ▼ -86 (-0.44%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,007
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
949,175
90724hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
332,254
Punjab
345,065
Balochistan
26,633
Islamabad
82,368
KPK
137,075
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Graana.com and UBL sign MoU

22 Jun 2021

KARACHI: The Graana.com and United Bank Limited (UBL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) mutually agreeing to facilitate UBL Housing Finance to Graana’s direct and indirect customers.

The CEO Graana.com, Shafiq Akbar and Group Executive UBL (Branch Banking), Zia Ejaz signed the document.

The signing ceremony took place on Tuesday, 15 June 2021, at UBL Head Office Karachi and was witnessed by Group Director Graana.com, Farhan Javed, director Agency21 International, Sharjeel A. Ehmer, director Propsure, Taimoor-ul-Haq Abbasi, Regional Sales Manager South, Usama Khan, Head of Consumer Banking, Mr. Muhammad Anas, Head of Consumer Loans, Muhammad Waqas Rana, Head of Mortgages, Mr. Syed Wijdan Haider Zaidi and officials from both corporate entities.

While expressing the gratitude on the said occasion, the CEO Graana.com Shafiq Akbar said that housing is a basic need of every countryman and we believe that the mutual understanding between UBL and Graana.com will open new avenues in house financing to facilitate our countrymen.

The agreement enables UBL and Graana.com to facilitate customers, partners and businesses with UBL Housing Finance on easy terms and that this will exclusively be enabled for Graana.com’s customers, premium partners and business referred through partner aggregators/realtors, adding that Graana shall support UBL in identifying and mapping potential customers shortlisted for government’s mark-up subsidy scheme (G-MSS) as well.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

UBL Graana.com Shafiq Akbar Zia Ejaz

Graana.com and UBL sign MoU

Tarin stoutly defends budget

World economy back at pre-pandemic level: IHS Markit

Electricity demand grows 20pc: Azhar

Nepra refuses to revise NJHPP levelized reference tariff

US ‘resolve and will’ can settle Kashmir dispute: PM

Ehsaas Kafalat: ECC approves indexation policy

Waqar rejects budget criticism

Govt manages to get 2 bills passed thru PPP support

Kashmir leaders to urge Modi to restore IIOJK’s autonomy

Taliban, Afghan forces clash near Kunduz

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.