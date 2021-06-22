Graana.com and UBL sign MoU

KARACHI: The Graana.com and United Bank Limited (UBL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) mutually agreeing to facilitate UBL Housing Finance to Graana’s direct and indirect customers.

The CEO Graana.com, Shafiq Akbar and Group Executive UBL (Branch Banking), Zia Ejaz signed the document.

The signing ceremony took place on Tuesday, 15 June 2021, at UBL Head Office Karachi and was witnessed by Group Director Graana.com, Farhan Javed, director Agency21 International, Sharjeel A. Ehmer, director Propsure, Taimoor-ul-Haq Abbasi, Regional Sales Manager South, Usama Khan, Head of Consumer Banking, Mr. Muhammad Anas, Head of Consumer Loans, Muhammad Waqas Rana, Head of Mortgages, Mr. Syed Wijdan Haider Zaidi and officials from both corporate entities.

While expressing the gratitude on the said occasion, the CEO Graana.com Shafiq Akbar said that housing is a basic need of every countryman and we believe that the mutual understanding between UBL and Graana.com will open new avenues in house financing to facilitate our countrymen.

The agreement enables UBL and Graana.com to facilitate customers, partners and businesses with UBL Housing Finance on easy terms and that this will exclusively be enabled for Graana.com’s customers, premium partners and business referred through partner aggregators/realtors, adding that Graana shall support UBL in identifying and mapping potential customers shortlisted for government’s mark-up subsidy scheme (G-MSS) as well.—PR

