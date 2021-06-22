Navy observes World Hydrography Day

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy observed World Hydrography Day with enthusiasm and with an aim to create awareness about the importance of Hydrography and its role towards rendering our waters safer to support maritime trade and accident free marine environment.

Every year on 21 June, World Hydrography Day is celebrated across the world, to acknowledge the work done in the important field of hydrography to support safe navigation at open seas, ports and other protected marine areas around the globe.

The theme selected for this year is “One hundred years of International cooperation in Hydrography” which is designed to showcase progress in knowledge and technology over the past 100 years while celebrating the ground breaking work done during this period.—PR

