KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 260,389 tonnes of cargo comprising 208,253 tonnes of import cargo and 52,136 tonnes of export cargo during the last 48 hours ending on Monday.

The total import cargo of 208,253 comprised of 42,066 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 4,065 tonnes of DAP, 20,000 tonnes of Iron & Steel Scrape, 14,529 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds and 127,593 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 52,136 tonnes comprised of 52,136 tonnes of containerized cargo.

As many as 4196 containers were handled out of which 1916 were of imports and 2280 were of exports. 1916 import containers comprised of 221 of 20s and 466 of 40s. Imports empty container was 13 of 20s and 375 of 40s. Export containers 2280 comprised of 571 of 20s and 950 of 40s. Export empty containers were of 251 of 20s and 139 of 40s

Some 05 ships namely MT Lahore, Teera Bhum, As Sicilia, Everrich 7 and Mutriba have berth at Karachi Port on 21-06-2021.

An approximately, 06 ships namely Glen Canyon, Gail, Chemroad Queen, Kmtc Dubai, MT Quetta and MT Lahore have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Nearly 12 cargos namely Navig8 Sirius, MT Karachi, Diyyinah 1, Kota Nailam, SCIO SKY, EVROP, Oriental Daphne, Milos, Berlin Express, Northern Dedication, KMTC Colombo and Hyundai Colombo were expected to arrive on Monday.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engaged by nine ships to load/offload Containers, Bitumen, Coal, Soya bean, Chemicals, Gas oil and Palm oil, out of them, four ships, Sunbird Arrow, Al-Thakhira, Unity Spirit and Lotus-A sailed out to sea on Monday morning, and two more ships, chemicals carrier ‘Lime Galaxy’ and edible oil carrier ‘Silver Hiba’ are expected to sail from EVTL and LCT on same day (today) in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 146,817 tonnes, comprising 122,547 tonnes imports cargo and 24,270 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,998 Containers (1,759 TEUs imports and 1,239 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours .

There are fourteen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them two ships, Asia Evergreen and MSC Clea & another ship Maersk Brooklyn carrying Palm oil and Containers are expected take berths at LCT and QICT on Monday (today), 21st June, while three more ships, Maersk Seletar, Du Juang Song and Leopold Staff carrying Containers and General Cargo are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday, 22th June-2021.

