ANL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.74%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
AVN 91.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.47%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.27%)
DGKC 125.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.57%)
EPCL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
FCCL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.36%)
FFBL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
FFL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
HASCOL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.42%)
HUMNL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.96%)
JSCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.61%)
KAPCO 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.5%)
MLCF 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.03%)
PAEL 35.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
POWER 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.16%)
PPL 90.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.49%)
PRL 25.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.87%)
PTC 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.92%)
SILK 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (14.67%)
SNGP 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.09%)
TRG 162.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.27%)
UNITY 45.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.85%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.11%)
BR100 5,249 Decreased By ▼ -28.87 (-0.55%)
BR30 27,410 Decreased By ▼ -111.92 (-0.41%)
KSE100 48,013 Decreased By ▼ -226.15 (-0.47%)
KSE30 19,340 Decreased By ▼ -86 (-0.44%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,007
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
949,175
90724hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
332,254
Punjab
345,065
Balochistan
26,633
Islamabad
82,368
KPK
137,075
Business Recorder
Jun 22, 2021
Markets

Japanese shares plunge

Reuters 22 Jun 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares posted their biggest drop in four months on Monday, tracking Wall Street’s sell-off last week, triggered by fresh comments from a Federal Reserve official that the US central bank might raise interest rates sooner than expected.

Heavy selling in Japan was seen across almost sectors, with all the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes, except airlines, trading lower.

The Nikkei share average lost 3.29% in its biggest percentage fall since Feb. 26, to close at 28,010.93, after touching its lowest in a month. The broader Topix slipped 2.42% to 1,899.45, also its biggest decline in four months.

Index heavyweights slumped, with Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing losing 4.35%.

Tech start-up investor SoftBank Group lost 3.51% after the Wall Street Journal reported that Chief Executive Masayoshi Son dissolved his long-standing personal lending with Credit Suisse.

Chip-related shares also dragged the Nikkei lower, with Tokyo Electron losing 4.02%, Advantest falling 4.49%, and Shin-Etsu Chemical tanking 5.74%.

Japanese corporate giants are joining the nation’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign ahead of the Olympic Games. Toyota Motor to telecom giant SoftBank Group are setting up clinics in a massive private-sector vaccination drive, which will begin on Monday.

“The Japanese market is reacting too much. First of all, rate hikes are signs of an economic recovery,” Shuji Hosoi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities, said.

“But Japan needs to find its own consistent reason for a market rebound as Japanese companies are already speeding up vaccine rollouts for their employees. A steady vaccine rollout could be a major reason for an economic recovery.”

