THE RUPEE: PKR falls

BR Research 22 Jun 2021

KARACHI: On Monday, PKR fell against USD in both interbank and open markets. In Asian currency markets, Asian currencies had dropped in wake of a strengthened dollar at the time of writing of this report. PKR also fell against Euro, AED and SR in Pakistan open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 80 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over last week’s rates closing at 157.50 and 157.60 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 80 paisas for buying and 70 paisas for selling against USD over last week’s rates closing at 157.60 and 158 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 186.50 and 188 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 20 paisas for buying and 25 paisas for selling closing at 42.75 and 42.95 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 20 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 41.80 and 41.95 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 157.60
Open Offer     Rs 158.00
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Monday 

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 157.50
Offer Rate     Rs 157.60
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee declined its worth in the process of trading against the greenback and the British pound in the local currency market on Monday.

According to currency dealers, the short supply phenomenon of the greenback prevailed throughout the trading session which helped its appreciation for buying and selling at Rs 157.50 and Rs 158.50 against the previous closing rate of Rs 156.50 and Rs 158.00 respectively.

Similarly, the local currency also followed suit in relation to the pound sterling that was bought and sold at Rs 218.00 and Rs 219.50 against Friday’s closing trend of Rs 217.20 and Rs 219.00 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar remained firm against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Monday.

The dollar opened at Rs 157.70(buying) and Rs 157.80(selling) against same last week's rate.

It closed at Rs 157.70(buying) and Rs 157.80(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold remained Rs. 99,700 (selling) and Rs 99,500(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

