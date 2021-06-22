Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday...
22 Jun 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (June 21, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
939,623,475 542,322,024 18,841,540,039 11,377,691,845
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,411,865,841 -1,409,505,702 2,360,138
Local Individuals 18,640,052,330 -18,310,907,066 329,145,263
Local Corporates 12,115,029,559 (12,446,534,962) (331,505,401)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.