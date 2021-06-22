KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (June 21, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 939,623,475 542,322,024 18,841,540,039 11,377,691,845 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,411,865,841 -1,409,505,702 2,360,138 Local Individuals 18,640,052,330 -18,310,907,066 329,145,263 Local Corporates 12,115,029,559 (12,446,534,962) (331,505,401) ===============================================================================

