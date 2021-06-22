KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (June 21, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 5,252.31 High: 5,286.73 Low: 5,247.46 Net Change: (-) 23.76 Volume ('000): 771,521 Value ('000): 13,450,904 Makt Cap 1,462,129,622,491 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,670.05 NET CH. (-) 88.15 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,280.48 NET CH. (-) 6.82 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,764.11 NET CH. (-) 4.79 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,156.25 NET CH. (-) 21.14 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,434.50 NET CH. (-) 10.54 ------------------------------------ As on: 21-June-2021 ====================================

