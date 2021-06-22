Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
22 Jun 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (June 21, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 5,252.31
High: 5,286.73
Low: 5,247.46
Net Change: (-) 23.76
Volume ('000): 771,521
Value ('000): 13,450,904
Makt Cap 1,462,129,622,491
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,670.05
NET CH. (-) 88.15
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,280.48
NET CH. (-) 6.82
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,764.11
NET CH. (-) 4.79
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,156.25
NET CH. (-) 21.14
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,434.50
NET CH. (-) 10.54
------------------------------------
As on: 21-June-2021
====================================
