Pakistan
Gold prices go up Rs1550 to Rs108,850 tola
- The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged.
21 Jun 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs1550 and was sold at Rs108,850 on Monday against its sale at Rs107,300 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.
The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs1329 and was sold at Rs93,321 against its sale at Rs91,992 while the prices of 10 gram 22 Karat gold went up to Rs85,544 against Rs84,326.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1420 and Rs1217.42 respectively.
The price of gold in international market witnessed increase of $19 and was sold at $1783 against its sale at $1764.
Partners in peace, not in conflict, says PM Imran
Gold prices go up Rs1550 to Rs108,850 tola
Saudi Arabia agrees to start oil assistance for Pakistan, reports Financial Times
SBP says online funds transfer charges to ensure ‘sustainable supply of digital transactions’
Pakistan continues to bear brunt of PML-N's costly power deals, says economic affairs minister
Pakistan's rupee continues downward movement, closes at 157.51 in inter-bank market
Pakistan's Covid death toll crosses 22,000
Gaza Pepsi factory shuts down, owners blame Israeli restrictions
Balochistan MPAs turn themselves in to police in assembly violence case
Pilot project of chilli farming completed: CPEC Authority chief
RLNG shortage may trigger power crisis
Court grants pre-arrest bail to Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza before FIA appearance
Read more stories
Comments