Wall St rebounds after Fed-induced pullback
21 Jun 2021
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday as financials and energy stocks rebounded after hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve last week pushed the blue-chip Dow and the benchmark S&P 500 to their biggest weekly fall in months.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 21.99 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 33,312.07.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 6.95 points, or 0.17%, at 4,173.40, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 17.05 points, or 0.12%, to 14,047.42 at the opening bell.
