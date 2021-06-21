ANL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.74%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
AVN 91.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.47%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.27%)
DGKC 125.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.57%)
EPCL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
FCCL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.36%)
FFBL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
FFL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
HASCOL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.42%)
HUMNL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.96%)
JSCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.61%)
KAPCO 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.5%)
MLCF 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.03%)
PAEL 35.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
POWER 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.16%)
PPL 90.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.49%)
PRL 25.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.87%)
PTC 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.92%)
SILK 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (14.67%)
SNGP 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.09%)
TRG 162.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.27%)
UNITY 45.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.85%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.11%)
BR100 5,249 Decreased By ▼ -28.87 (-0.55%)
BR30 27,410 Decreased By ▼ -111.92 (-0.41%)
KSE100 48,013 Decreased By ▼ -226.15 (-0.47%)
KSE30 19,340 Decreased By ▼ -86 (-0.44%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,007
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
949,175
90724hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
332,254
Punjab
345,065
Balochistan
26,633
Islamabad
82,368
KPK
137,075
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 21, 2021
Markets

Indian shares end higher, helped by gains in Nifty 50 heavyweights

  • The blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed up 0.40% at 15,746.50, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.44% to close at 52,574.46.
Reuters Updated 21 Jun 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares closed higher on Monday, as gains in Nifty 50 companies Reliance Industries, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and Hindustan Unilever helped recoup losses from earlier in the session.

The blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed up 0.40% at 15,746.50, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.44% to close at 52,574.46.

Both indexes had fallen in the first half of the day, as investors continued to digest the US central bank's surprise hawkish turn last week.

However, gains in heavyweight stocks Reliance, Adani Ports and Hindustan Unilever helped both the Nifty and Sensex close higher.

Reliance closed up 0.5%, and was among the top boosts to the Nifty 50. Investors will be focusing on the conglomerate's annual general meeting scheduled on Thursday. Separately, data from India's telecom regulator on Friday showed Reliance Jio added 7.9 million wireless subscribers in March.

Consumer giant Hindustan Unilever closed 1.3% higher for its fifth straight session of gains. Demand for consumer goods and essentials is expected to rise as Indian states continue to relax pandemic-induced lockdowns.

Adani Ports ended 5.3% higher for its second straight session of gains, continuing recovery from a more than 17% fall last week, triggered by a report that said accounts of three foreign investor funds that own stocks in Adani Group companies had been frozen.

Among other individual stocks in Mumbai, state utility firm NTPC closed 3.9% higher after posting higher March-quarter profit. The company was among the top percentage gainers on the Nifty 50.

PNB Housing Finance closed 5% lower after India's markets regulator asked the company to put on hold a share allocation to a clutch of investors led by private equity firm Carlyle Group.

