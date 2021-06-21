ANL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.74%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
AVN 91.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.47%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.27%)
DGKC 125.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.57%)
EPCL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
FCCL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.36%)
FFBL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
FFL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
HASCOL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.42%)
HUMNL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.96%)
JSCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.61%)
KAPCO 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.5%)
MLCF 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.03%)
PAEL 35.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
POWER 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.16%)
PPL 90.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.49%)
PRL 25.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.87%)
PTC 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.92%)
SILK 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (14.67%)
SNGP 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.09%)
TRG 162.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.27%)
UNITY 45.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.85%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.11%)
BR100 5,249 Decreased By ▼ -28.87 (-0.55%)
BR30 27,410 Decreased By ▼ -111.92 (-0.41%)
KSE100 47,994 Decreased By ▼ -244.75 (-0.51%)
KSE30 19,329 Decreased By ▼ -97.12 (-0.5%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,007
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
949,175
90724hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
332,254
Punjab
345,065
Balochistan
26,633
Islamabad
82,368
KPK
137,075
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Baht, peso plumb multi-month lows to lead Asian FX falls

  • Taiwan stocks closed 1.5% lower to mark their worst session in over one month, as daily COVID-19 infections falling below 100 failed to cheer investors.
Reuters 21 Jun 2021

Thai baht plumbed a more than eight-month low on Monday, the Philippine peso dropped to 2-1/2-month troughs and stock markets across Asia fell as broad-based dollar strength took a toll across emerging markets.

The Thai Baht weakened 0.6%, hitting its lowest since Oct. 1, as the bullish dollar technical bias remained intact, Reuters technical analyst Catherine Tan said. She said a break for the exchange rate above 31.60 could trigger more dollar buying.

Indonesian markets also face the double whammy of spiking coronavirus infections, with the country reporting its highest daily cases since Jan. 30 on Sunday and the most daily fatalities since early April.

Indonesia's coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said the country would tighten mobility restrictions in "red zones", where infections had been rising more quickly, for two weeks starting Tuesday.

The rupiah weakened 0.4% to hit its lowest in seven weeks, extending losses for a sixth straight session.

"A firmer dollar, taken together with increased concerns over Indonesia's economic recovery in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, are likely to keep the rupiah under pressure over the short term," said Mitul Kotecha, chief EM Asia and Europe strategist at TD Securities.

"Reduced risk appetite for Indonesian assets is evident in continued outflows from Indonesia's stock market."

The dollar hit a two-month high on Friday after the US Federal Reserve surprised markets by signalling sooner-than-expected interest rate hikes, which Kotecha said implied "Asian FX will struggle to make headway over the weeks ahead".

Asian equities fell, taking cues from Wall Street's sharp decline on Friday, with stocks in Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand all sliding more than 1%.

Taiwan stocks closed 1.5% lower to mark their worst session in over one month, as daily COVID-19 infections falling below 100 failed to cheer investors.

The country's Ministry of Economic Affairs reported that the island's export orders rose 34.5% year-on-year in May, but missed Reuters poll expectations of a 40.15% jump.

US Federal Reserve coronavirus infections Thai baht Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto Mitul Kotecha

Baht, peso plumb multi-month lows to lead Asian FX falls

Saudi Arabia agrees to start oil assistance for Pakistan, reports Financial Times

Pakistan's rupee continues downward movement, closes at 157.51 in inter-bank market

RLNG shortage may trigger power crisis

Pilot project of chilli farming completed: CPEC Authority chief

SBP says online funds transfer charges to ensure ‘sustainable supply of digital transactions’

Pakistan's Covid death toll crosses 22,000

Court grants pre-arrest bail to Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza before FIA appearance

Primary schools reopen across Sindh as govt eases Covid restrictions

SEZs exempted from minimum turnover tax

Budget doesn’t reflect Tarin’s vision: Haroon

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters