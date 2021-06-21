ANL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.74%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
AVN 91.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.47%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.27%)
DGKC 125.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.57%)
EPCL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
FCCL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.36%)
FFBL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
FFL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
HASCOL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.42%)
HUMNL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.96%)
JSCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.61%)
KAPCO 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.5%)
MLCF 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.03%)
PAEL 35.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
POWER 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.16%)
PPL 90.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.49%)
PRL 25.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.87%)
PTC 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.92%)
SILK 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (14.67%)
SNGP 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.09%)
TRG 162.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.27%)
UNITY 45.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.85%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.11%)
BR100 5,249 Decreased By ▼ -28.87 (-0.55%)
BR30 27,410 Decreased By ▼ -111.92 (-0.41%)
KSE100 47,994 Decreased By ▼ -244.75 (-0.51%)
KSE30 19,329 Decreased By ▼ -97.12 (-0.5%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,007
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
949,175
90724hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
332,254
Punjab
345,065
Balochistan
26,633
Islamabad
82,368
KPK
137,075
Australia, NZ dollars take breather but still trading near multi-month lows

  • The bond yield curve in Australia and New Zealand flattened, tracking a similar move in the United States.
Reuters 21 Jun 2021

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars edged higher on Monday, taking a breather after recent losses made against the greenback, which has been buoyed by hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve last week.

But both currencies remained near their lowest since late last year after the Federal Reserve last week projected an accelerated timetable for rate increases in the world's largest economy.

The Australian dollar edged 0.21% higher to $0.7494 but was not far from a six-month low of $0.7482 hit on Friday. A 5% drop in the price of iron ore, Australia's top export, also kept pressure on the currency.

The New Zealand dollar firmed 0.29% to $0.6954, having hit a seven-month low of $0.6923 on Friday. The kiwi shed 2.7% last week in its worst performance since September.

"The Fed's hawkish surprise last week has been the dominant event for currencies, and ... more tightening from the Fed can be priced in," said Westpac strategists in a note.

"Until we get a better sense of Fed taper/ tightening intentions, we could see the current move extend towards the $0.7400/25 level."

At home, Australian retail sales rose less than expected in May, with a snap coronavirus lockdown in the country's second most populous state of Victoria hurting demand, preliminary data showed on Monday.

Australia's economy has recovered from the COVID-19 fallout as the government has been largely successful in curbing the coronavirus pandemic but small outbreaks in different parts of the country have led to snap lockdowns and travel restrictions.

The bond yield curve in Australia and New Zealand flattened, tracking a similar move in the United States.

Australian 10-year bond yields dropped 9 basis points to 1.46%, tracking equivalent US bond yields lower. Australia's 3-year bond yield, meanwhile, rose three basis point to 0.462%.

Yields on New Zealand 10-year bonds were ten basis points lower at 1.46%, while 2-year yields moved five basis points higher to 0.46%.

Yuan Yen Australian Dollar New Zealand dollars

