ANL 31.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
ASC 19.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.33%)
ASL 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
AVN 92.70 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.82%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
DGKC 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.55%)
EPCL 47.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.29%)
FCCL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
FFBL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.26%)
FFL 19.05 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (7.02%)
HASCOL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.31%)
HUMNL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.43%)
JSCL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KAPCO 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.53%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 48.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
PAEL 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.34%)
POWER 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
PPL 90.69 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.22%)
PRL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
PTC 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
SILK 2.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (9.78%)
SNGP 47.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.69%)
TRG 164.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.33%)
UNITY 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.68%)
WTL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
BR100 5,249 Decreased By ▼ -28.23 (-0.53%)
BR30 27,446 Decreased By ▼ -75.31 (-0.27%)
KSE100 48,117 Decreased By ▼ -121.51 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,359 Decreased By ▼ -66.58 (-0.34%)
Indian shares dragged by financial stocks; PNB Housing Finance slides

  • State utility firm NTPC gained as much as 3% after posting higher March-quarter profit.
Reuters 21 Jun 2021

BENGALURU: Losses in heavyweight financial stocks pulled Indian shares lower on Monday, while housing loans provider PNB Housing Finance dropped after a regulatory hold on a proposed capital raise.

By 0458 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.43% at 15,615.85, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex had lost 0.39% to 52,137.95.

While both the indices touched record highs earlier this month after COVID-19 cases declined and pandemic-led curbs were eased, a hawkish turn by the U.S. central bank led the Nifty and the Sensex to post their first weekly loss in five on Friday.

"Even the U.S. markets are trying to find their feet in terms of how do we interpret (the Fed's statements)," Mayuresh Joshi, head of equity research at William O'Neil & Co in India, said.

Domestic equities will also be analysing the fallout and, in the interim, will trade in a range-bound manner, he said.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said last week he was among the seven officials who expect rate hikes beginning next year, spooking investors already worried about the U.S. central bank's projection, during its policy meeting, of rate increases by end-2023.

Among individual stocks in Mumbai, PNB Housing Finance fell 5% to hit its lower circuit limit after India's markets regulator asked the company to put on hold a share allocation to a clutch of investors led by private equity firm Carlyle Group .

Investment banking company Centrum Capital gained over 16% after India's central bank approved the takeover of the troubled Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank by the company's unit.

State utility firm NTPC gained as much as 3% after posting higher March-quarter profit.

Heavyweight financial stocks were the biggest drags on the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Bank Index being on track for a fourth straight session of declines.

