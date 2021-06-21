Spot gold may retest resistance $1,797

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retest a resistance $1,797 per ounce, a break above which could lead to a gain to $1,825.

The metal stabilised around a support at $1,769.

The stabilisation signals a completion of the wave c from $1,902.70.

Indeed, the whole correction from $1,916.40 could have completed.

A break below $1,758 may trigger a drop limited to $1,744.

