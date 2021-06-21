Markets
Hong Kong shares open lower
21 Jun 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks started sharply lower Monday morning following a big sell-off in New York on expectations that the Federal Reserve will begin winding down its ultra-loose monetary policy sooner than expected.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.27 percent, or 9.60 points, to 3,515.50, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 0.20 percent, or 4.81 points, to 2,373.80.
