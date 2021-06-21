Sports
Spain's Jon Rahm captures US Open for first major title
- Rahm sank a birdie putt from just inside 25 feet at the 17th and rolled in an 18-footer at 18 to finish a four-under par 67 final round and stand on six-under 278.
21 Jun 2021
LA JOLLA: Spain's Jon Rahm made spectacular birdie putts on the final two holes to capture the US Open on Sunday, defeating South African Louis Oosthuizen by one stroke to capture his first major title.
Rahm sank a birdie putt from just inside 25 feet at the 17th and rolled in an 18-footer at 18 to finish a four-under par 67 final round and stand on six-under 278.
Rahm, who also became the new world number one, had to watch Oosthuizen play the last four holes. The 2010 British Open winner took a bogey at 17 to fall two back and his birdie at 18 was only good enough to make him a runner-up for the sixth time.
RLNG shortage may trigger power crisis
Spain's Jon Rahm captures US Open for first major title
SEZs exempted from minimum turnover tax
PM lauds Punjab govt’s water conservation policies
Amendment to Finance Bill 2021: FBR explains minimum tax rates, right of appeal
Budget doesn’t reflect Tarin’s vision: Haroon
Pilot project of chilli farming completed: CPEC Authority chief
PIA airlifts 1.55m vaccine doses from China
Offshore income, assets abroad: Time limitation not made part of Finance Act 2018
Pakistan receives 1.55 million doses of Sinovac vaccine from China
Opposition steps up attacks on govt’s economic policies
Afghan Taliban say committed to peace talks, want 'genuine Islamic system'
Read more stories
Comments