Sports
South Africa set West Indies 324 to win second Test
- South Africa won the first Test by an innings and 63 runs at the same Daren Sammy Cricket Ground last week.
21 Jun 2021
GROS-ISLET: South Africa were bowled out for 174 in their second innings late on Sunday's third day to leave the West Indies a target of 324 runs to win the second Test.
Rassie van der Dussen made an undefeated 75 while Kagiso Rabada hit 40 to rescue the Proteas from 73-7.
