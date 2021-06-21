‘Rs40m to be spent on beautification of Allama Iqbal Town’s parks’

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said that Rs 40 million will be spent on the beautification of the parks of Allama Iqbal Town.

Ornamentation work in the parks of Allama Iqbal Town, Lahore has been initiated. He said this while inaugurating the development work in the parks of Huma, Zeenat and Nargis blocks of Allama Iqbal Town. Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf’s leaders Waqas Amjad and Zeeshan Siddiqui were also along with him. Minister Housing initiated the development work by planting saplings in the parks of these blocks.

Delivering information on this occasion, he said this initiative will glorify the parks and will add to the recreation for the public. Mian Mehmood quoted that a county having healthy parks and recreational places has empty hospitals. For maintaining our health, we and especially the young ones must exercise and play sports and for this purpose, we are working hard to provide the public with the best refreshment facilities. Advanced amusement services in the parks of Allama Iqbal Town will be made sure, he added.

After battling with the pandemic for so long, we must relieve stress from ourselves. Providing the public with the best services of health and cleanliness is the pivot of PTI’s agenda and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision. This journey of solidifying the vision is going smoothly.

Coordinator PHA Chaudhry Sadeeq, Amjad Minhas, Javed Humayun, Chaudhry Waseem, Sarkar Jaan, Ghulam Mustafa, Faisal Mushtaq were also present there.

