ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
ASC 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.21%)
ASL 26.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
AVN 91.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
DGKC 127.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.76%)
FCCL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
FFL 17.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-8.19%)
HUBC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.11%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.82%)
KAPCO 43.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.2%)
MLCF 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
PAEL 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.69%)
POWER 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
PPL 90.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.72%)
PRL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.95%)
PTC 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (10.84%)
SNGP 47.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.59%)
TRG 164.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.54%)
UNITY 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-4.99%)
WTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.61%)
BR100 5,278 Decreased By ▼ -22.7 (-0.43%)
BR30 27,522 Decreased By ▼ -167.85 (-0.61%)
KSE100 48,239 Decreased By ▼ -195.99 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,426 Decreased By ▼ -94.82 (-0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

Electoral reforms bill

21 Jun 2021

EDITORIAL: The president, Dr Arif Alvi, while presiding over a meeting of a subcommittee on emerging technologies in i-voting has categorically said that the final decision about the implementation of the electoral processes would be taken by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). This indeed is a welcome assurance in the midst of a raging controversy over the government’s electoral reforms bill that includes the provision of voting machines. Whilst the ruling party steamrolled the electoral reforms amendment bill through the National Assembly over the objections of the Opposition, it also ignored the apprehensions of the third stakeholder: the ECP. The government did not do itself a favour by disregarding democratic consultations with the electoral body that has a constitutionally-mandated role to hold free, fair and impartial elections. The ECP has now taken strong exception to the bill. After its meeting on Tuesday, it issued a statement expressing regret that its submissions to the relevant parliamentary committee were not included in the bill.

The ECP has valid concerns about the dilution of its constitutional powers as well as the applicability of some other measures. As per the proposed changes, its responsibility of preparing electoral rolls is to be handed to the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA). Since it is not an independent entity like the ECP and reports to the executive, that puts into question its ability to act impartially. NADRA also is to preside over voter registration, which is an exclusive power of the ECP under Article 219 of the Constitution. Furthermore, it gets authorised to correct electoral rolls which, again, is a constitutionally-mandated responsibility of the ECP. That amounts to considerable weakening of its authority, which is a matter of concern. Then there is the impracticability of various procedural changes. As per the proposed amendments, delimitation of constituencies is to be based on the number of voters instead of population. That, ECP points out, is not only against Article 51 (5) of the Constitution, it may also require enhancement of seats in urban areas as the listed voters may be residing in such areas temporarily. The commission has also taken issue with the government’s two pet projects: granting voting rights to overseas Pakistanis and use of electronic voting machines (EVMs). The voting right, it contends, cannot be given until the approval of a required legislation by Parliament, which also needs to address various practical aspects of the issue such as whether there should be extra seats in the apex legislature as well as the procedure adopted for them to vote. The government has proposed voting by internet as well, apparently, to accommodate overseas voters. That is open to manipulation. If the unsavoury experience of the last general election is any guide when the Results Transmission System broke down leading to allegations of rigging, reliance on EVMs or internet could easily give rise to endless allegations of voting fraud.

The proposed electoral amendments are to be made through statutory enactment. As the objections raised by the ECP show, the proposed amendments are violative of several constitutional provisions. It would not be surprising therefore if the bill is challenged in the Supreme Court. That could easily put paid to government plans of making changes in the electoral law to suit its fancy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dr Arif Alvi Election ECP Election Commission of Pakistan’s Electoral reforms bill

Electoral reforms bill

SEZs exempted from minimum turnover tax

PM lauds Punjab govt’s water conservation policies

Amendment to Finance Bill 2021: FBR explains minimum tax rates, right of appeal

Budget doesn’t reflect Tarin’s vision: Haroon

PIA airlifts 1.55m vaccine doses from China

Pilot project of chilli farming completed: CPEC Authority chief

Offshore income, assets abroad: Time limitation not made part of Finance Act 2018

Pakistan receives 1.55 million doses of Sinovac vaccine from China

Opposition steps up attacks on govt’s economic policies

Afghan Taliban say committed to peace talks, want 'genuine Islamic system'

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.