ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
ASC 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.21%)
ASL 26.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
AVN 91.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
DGKC 127.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.76%)
FCCL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
FFL 17.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-8.19%)
HUBC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.11%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.82%)
KAPCO 43.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.2%)
MLCF 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
PAEL 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.69%)
POWER 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
PPL 90.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.72%)
PRL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.95%)
PTC 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (10.84%)
SNGP 47.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.59%)
TRG 164.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.54%)
UNITY 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-4.99%)
WTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.61%)
BR100 5,278 Decreased By ▼ -22.7 (-0.43%)
BR30 27,522 Decreased By ▼ -167.85 (-0.61%)
KSE100 48,239 Decreased By ▼ -195.99 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,426 Decreased By ▼ -94.82 (-0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

AJK polls: More candidates interested to file nomination papers

APP 21 Jun 2021

MIRPUR (AJK): Amidst great enthusiasm, candidates from various political parties, besides independent candidates, continue filing nomination papers in their respective electoral constituencies in all districts of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) scheduled to be held on July 25.

In Mirpur district prominent among those who have filed their nomination papers so far included Shehzada Iqbal Jirral, candidate on the ticket of Muslim Conference, former Prime Minister of AJK and the PTI’s nominee Barrister Sultan (PTI), his closest rival Ex minister Ch. Saeed candidate of the PML (N) from LA-3 City Constituency and sitting AJK minister Ch. Muhammad Rukhsar, the PML (N) candidate from Mirpur LA-4 (Khari) constituency.

Elections to all 45 constituencies of the 53-seat AJK Legislative Assembly including 33 constituencies and 12 reserves seats for Pakistan-based Jammu Kashmir refugees will be held on direct adult franchise basis in a fair free and transparent manner.

Four new constituencies have been created in AJK.

Final list of the eligible candidates will be issued on the July 3,, AJK Elections Commission sources told APP here on Sunday.

The candidates can file their nomination papers by June, 21 till 4.00 pm.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on June 22 from 8.00 am till completion of the process of the scrutiny.

Appeals against acceptance or rejection of papers would be received on June 27 and their hearing will be held on June 28-29. Decisions on these appeals will be announced on June 30. He said the candidates could withdraw their nomination papers on July 2, and final list of candidates will be displayed on July 3 and electoral symbols will be allotted on July 04.

There are 28,17090 registered voters for 33 seats of Azad Jammu Kashmir ‘s all ten districts. A total of 4,02441 registered voters will be entitled to exercise their right to franchise for Pakistan-based refugees’ 12 constituencies.

Polling to the general Election 2021 for AJK Legislative Assembly will be held on July 25 from 8.00 a.m to 5.00 p.m without any break.

Meanwhile, the Chief Election Commissioner has imposed a complete ban on promotion, transfers of government employees and inauguration or foundation stone laying ceremonies of new development schemes.

The CEC has also issued a comprehensive code of conduct for all stake holders including the candidates, their supporters and voters besides all other AJK government autonomous functionaries.

Since soon after the announcement of the general Elections – 2021 schedule in Azad Jammu Kashmir by the AJK Election Commissioner on Thursday last, the election campaign by the prospective contestants including candidates of various political parties as well as independents and their supporters is getting momentum with the passage of times but in absolutely peaceful atmosphere with an immense enthusiasm across Azad Jammu Kashmir.

When contacted on Sunday the law enforcement agencies including the AJK Election Commission sources confirmed to APP that the impending candidates were being found strictly observing the code of conduct at the initial stage of their elections campaign.

And at the same time, brisk preparations are being given final touches by the AJK Election Commission for holding the elections in AJK, in a free, fair and transparent manner.

Kashmir PTI nomination papers Legislative Assembly AJK polls

AJK polls: More candidates interested to file nomination papers

SEZs exempted from minimum turnover tax

PM lauds Punjab govt’s water conservation policies

Amendment to Finance Bill 2021: FBR explains minimum tax rates, right of appeal

Budget doesn’t reflect Tarin’s vision: Haroon

PIA airlifts 1.55m vaccine doses from China

Pilot project of chilli farming completed: CPEC Authority chief

Offshore income, assets abroad: Time limitation not made part of Finance Act 2018

Pakistan receives 1.55 million doses of Sinovac vaccine from China

Opposition steps up attacks on govt’s economic policies

Afghan Taliban say committed to peace talks, want 'genuine Islamic system'

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.