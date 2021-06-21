Marriyum slams PTI govt over ‘lying’ about new taxes

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that Imran Khan’s army of rented spokespersons was stuck in a never-ending loop of giving explanations of his indefensible statements.

In a statement on Sunday, Marriyum said as it appears, Imran’s statements are mostly far from the context and removed from reality of any situation he chooses to speak on. She said the time isn’t far when the government’s rented mouthpieces will one day end up saying that the promise of 10 million jobs and 5 million houses was also quoted out of context.

“Flour, sugar, electricity, gas, medicine, vaccine theft, economic collapse, inflation, historical debt, Kashmir deal, to what lengths would they go to defend each one of these and those that are yet to come?” Marriyum questioned.

She slammed the PTI government for lying to the masses by saying they did not impose any new tax on the salaried class. In a tweet, she said the truth is that this government has dropped a tax and Inflation bomb on the people of Pakistan.—PR

