JI terms gas load shedding conspiracy to increase RLNG tariff

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has expressed his serious concerns over the gas load shedding and low pressure of the gas supply to industries and CNG stations in Sindh.

The JI leader in a statement Saturday strongly criticised the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and accused it of hatching and collaborating for a conspiracy to bring up the expensive RLNG as an alternative of the natural gas for industries in Sindh and particularly Karachi.

He further said that the industries in Karachi will not be facing shortage of natural gas if Sindh is provided with the amount of natural gas it deserves.

Engr Naeemur Rehman in his statement also highlighted the plight of people associated with the natural gas and CNG sector.

The JI leader said that the relevant authorities cut the gas connection to companies without any prior notice if some units consume more gas than they usually do. He added that the factory owners are pressurised to convert to the expensive RLNG when they approach the SSGC for restoration of their gas connections.

He further said that the situation and policy of the SSGC is quite a sheer injustice to the industrial sector in Karachi and the situation will not be tolerated any more.

As a result of the situation, it becomes difficult for the relevant industries to complete their export orders on time. He warned the SSGC to mend its ways otherwise the JI will devise a strategy on the subject in consultation with the stakeholders of the industry.

The JI leader demanded of the federal government to provide enough natural gas to Sindh as per merit to ensure smooth flow of the industrial process.

