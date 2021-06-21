Problems of lawyers community: Present govt taken practical measures, says Buzdar

LAHORE: The Chief Minister said that he is well aware of problems of lawyers community and incumbent government has taken practical measures to resolve the problems of the legal community.

He was talking to a delegation of lawyers led by president Insaf Lawyers Forum Umair Niazi at the CM’s Secretariat here on Sunday. Advocate General Punjab Ahmad Owais was also present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister said Insaf Lawyers Forum has played a due role in providing speedy justice adding that the efforts and services of lawyers for upholding the democratic norms and supremacy of law in the country are commendable. He further disclosed that Punjab Government has allocated a substantial amount of Rs. 25 crore for the Tahsil, District, Divisional and High Court Bar Associations and grant-in-aid cheques have been given away to the associations, recently.

He said that despite the difficult circumstances, the government has provided financial assistance to the lawyers’ community, affected by Corona virus. The previous governments completely ignored the problems of the lawyers’ community and only safeguard their vested interests. He said that soon a grand convention of Insaf Lawyers Forum will be convened in Lahore where a special package for the lawyers’ community will be announced besides distributing Health Cards among them.

Usman Buzdar further revealed that government will soon give good news regarding the solution of the housing problem of the lawyers’ community. There is a program to set up a state-of-the-art tower in Lahore for the lawyers’ community. He assured that the chain of meetings with the lawyers will continue in the future as well and more steps will be taken for the welfare of the legal community. Usman Buzdar said that he is their representative in the CM’s Office.

He further stated that merit and justice is a hallmark of the incumbent government. Police and administration have been freed from political pressure. Opponents were subjected to political revenge in the past but our government has curbed the culture of political victimization.

Insaf Lawyers Forum officials thanked the Chief Minister for government’s initiative to redress the problems of the legal community and for holding a grand convention in future. They also expressed complete confidence on the leadership of the Chief Minister and his team.

MPA Zainab Umair Advocate, President of Insaf Lawyers Forum Punjab Anees Hashmi, Kashif Bashir, Rana Mudassir, Muhammad Ali Kharal, Sheikh Shaukat, Afzal Azeem, Naveed Sohail and other officials were present on this occasion.

Meanwhile, members of the Punjab Assembly called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at the CM’s Secretariat and congratulated him for presenting people, farmers, laborers, industrialists and employees friendly budget. They were of the view that under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the Punjab government has given a comprehensive roadmap for the sustainable development of the province. The Annual Development Program of Rs. 560 billion will usher a new era of progress and prosperity in the province. They said that CM’s vision for composite development is a good omen as a separate development package for each district will redress the grievances and deprivations of respective areas.

The Chief Minister said that development is the right of all districts of Punjab especially the backward ones and no city or area will remain deprived of this right. Former rulers utilized development funds of backward areas on their cities of choice.

The composite developments were totally ignored with/by unjustifiable distribution of funds. Wrong policies and self-exhibitory projects have created a clear division between backward and developed districts. He further stated that the incumbent government has eradicated this injustice and put the country on the road to progress and development.

Those who met with Chief Minister included Nazir Ahmad Khan, Raza Hussain Bukhari, Raja Yawar Kamal Khan, Sardar Aftab Akbar Khan, Muhammad Saleem Akhtar and Mian Tariq Abdullah.

