SH&ME pursuing new initiatives in FY2021-22

LAHORE: Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education (SH&ME) Department Punjab, while pursuing vision of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has evolved a vigorous policy to pursue new initiatives and development programmes during FY 2021-22, Secretary Specialized Healthcare Barrister Nabeel Awan, said.

Briefing the media about development projects, Nabeel said the department will make hospitals’ dysfunctional machinery fully functional after it’s repair/maintenance and upgrade the existing infrastructure of the teaching hospitals for the benefit of the citizens with modern healthcare.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021