ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
ASC 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.21%)
ASL 26.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
AVN 91.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
DGKC 127.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.76%)
FCCL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
FFL 17.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-8.19%)
HUBC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.11%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.82%)
KAPCO 43.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.2%)
MLCF 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
PAEL 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.69%)
POWER 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
PPL 90.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.72%)
PRL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.95%)
PTC 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (10.84%)
SNGP 47.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.59%)
TRG 164.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.54%)
UNITY 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-4.99%)
WTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.61%)
BR100 5,278 Decreased By ▼ -22.7 (-0.43%)
BR30 27,522 Decreased By ▼ -167.85 (-0.61%)
KSE100 48,239 Decreased By ▼ -195.99 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,426 Decreased By ▼ -94.82 (-0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Operation against spurious medicines in Pindi: Over 3,800 inspections carried out in 6 months

APP 21 Jun 2021

RAWALPINDI: The Health Department authorities conducted raids in different areas of Rawalpindi division under ongoing campaign against spurious medicines and carried out 3842 inspections during January to June 15, this year while 88 premises were sealed and seven FIRs were also lodged against the rules violators.

According to a Health Department spokesman, the Punjab government under its zero tolerance policy against substandard and spurious medicines is making all out efforts to root out heinous business of substandard and spurious drugs.

Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab for Health and Chairman Provincial Drug Monitoring Team, Muhammad Hanif Khan Pattafi visited Rawalpindi the other day and chaired a meeting on Drug Control held here at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office.

The Advisor directed the authorities concerned to launch a campaign to eliminate spurious and substandard drugs. He also directed the Drug Control Officers of Rawalpindi District to protect the health of the people ensuring supply of quality medicines. All officers should do their best to ensure quality of medicines, the Advisor said and warned that if during the third party validation, any report of substandard and illegal drug reflects in any area, the officers concerned would be held accountable. Those doing the business are the enemies of humanity and deserve zero tolerance, the Advisor added.

In addition, drug inspectors must ensure that each outlet is inspected at least quarterly. Also, 50% of the samples taken, should be of international companies.

He said that the campaign would be effective only if strict action in accordance with the law is taken against all those involved in illegal activities, without any discrimination.

The Chairman Drug Monitoring Team further said that all the inspectors should ensure that their areas are free from substandard, smuggled and spurious drugs and this would be evaluated by the Special Branch or any other agency. The spokesman said that there are 21 drugs inspectors working in the division to ensure that the medicines provided to the public are of good quality. He informed that 1112 samples were collected during last six months while 23 found substandard and one spurious. Fines amounting to Rs 440,000 were also imposed on the rules violators, he added.

Health Department authorities raids in different areas Rawalpindi division campaign against spurious medicines Muhammad Hanif Khan Pattafi Drug Control

Operation against spurious medicines in Pindi: Over 3,800 inspections carried out in 6 months

SEZs exempted from minimum turnover tax

PM lauds Punjab govt’s water conservation policies

Amendment to Finance Bill 2021: FBR explains minimum tax rates, right of appeal

Budget doesn’t reflect Tarin’s vision: Haroon

PIA airlifts 1.55m vaccine doses from China

Pilot project of chilli farming completed: CPEC Authority chief

Offshore income, assets abroad: Time limitation not made part of Finance Act 2018

Pakistan receives 1.55 million doses of Sinovac vaccine from China

Opposition steps up attacks on govt’s economic policies

Afghan Taliban say committed to peace talks, want 'genuine Islamic system'

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.