Operation against spurious medicines in Pindi: Over 3,800 inspections carried out in 6 months

RAWALPINDI: The Health Department authorities conducted raids in different areas of Rawalpindi division under ongoing campaign against spurious medicines and carried out 3842 inspections during January to June 15, this year while 88 premises were sealed and seven FIRs were also lodged against the rules violators.

According to a Health Department spokesman, the Punjab government under its zero tolerance policy against substandard and spurious medicines is making all out efforts to root out heinous business of substandard and spurious drugs.

Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab for Health and Chairman Provincial Drug Monitoring Team, Muhammad Hanif Khan Pattafi visited Rawalpindi the other day and chaired a meeting on Drug Control held here at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office.

The Advisor directed the authorities concerned to launch a campaign to eliminate spurious and substandard drugs. He also directed the Drug Control Officers of Rawalpindi District to protect the health of the people ensuring supply of quality medicines. All officers should do their best to ensure quality of medicines, the Advisor said and warned that if during the third party validation, any report of substandard and illegal drug reflects in any area, the officers concerned would be held accountable. Those doing the business are the enemies of humanity and deserve zero tolerance, the Advisor added.

In addition, drug inspectors must ensure that each outlet is inspected at least quarterly. Also, 50% of the samples taken, should be of international companies.

He said that the campaign would be effective only if strict action in accordance with the law is taken against all those involved in illegal activities, without any discrimination.

The Chairman Drug Monitoring Team further said that all the inspectors should ensure that their areas are free from substandard, smuggled and spurious drugs and this would be evaluated by the Special Branch or any other agency. The spokesman said that there are 21 drugs inspectors working in the division to ensure that the medicines provided to the public are of good quality. He informed that 1112 samples were collected during last six months while 23 found substandard and one spurious. Fines amounting to Rs 440,000 were also imposed on the rules violators, he added.