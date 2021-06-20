ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
ASC 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.21%)
ASL 26.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
AVN 91.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
DGKC 127.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.76%)
FCCL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
FFL 17.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-8.19%)
HUBC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.11%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.82%)
KAPCO 43.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.2%)
MLCF 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
PAEL 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.69%)
POWER 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
PPL 90.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.72%)
PRL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.95%)
PTC 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (10.84%)
SNGP 47.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.59%)
TRG 164.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.54%)
UNITY 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-4.99%)
WTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.61%)
BR100 5,278 Decreased By ▼ -22.7 (-0.43%)
BR30 27,522 Decreased By ▼ -167.85 (-0.61%)
KSE100 48,239 Decreased By ▼ -195.99 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,426 Decreased By ▼ -94.82 (-0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Value-added dairy products: FBR asked to reinstate previous ST of 10pc

Recorder Report 20 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman to ensure to reinstate the previous sales tax of 10 percent on value-added dairy products, and the said changes were incorporated in the final budget to be passed by the Parliament. Chairman Pakistan Dairy Association (PDA) Ali Ahmed Khan, along with other members of the PDA, met the finance minister, commerce minister, and the FBR chairman on Friday to discuss the taxation issues of the dairy sector.

The finance minister committed to the dairy sector to remove sales tax anomalies from the Finance Budget 2021-2022 and previous budgets, and to reinstate the previous sales tax of 10 percent on value-added dairy products. The minister also agreed to restore the liquid milk segment, which is vital for nutrition among children and to make dairy products safe, to the zero-rated tax regime. Both sides agreed that these steps would further the government’s efforts to provide affordable nutrition to all Pakistanis, as well as support the farmers of Pakistan.

The finance minister asked the FBR chairman to ensure that the above changes were incorporated in the final budget to be passed by the Parliament.

“Pakistan Dairy Association will work closely with Prime Minister’s program to promote safe, healthy and nutritional dairy products, fight against stunting and malnutrition, improve the livelihood of farmers and provide safe milk to build a strong nation,” PDA chairman Ali Ahmed Khan said. The minister asked the FBR to work closely with the PDA team and develop a program to provide incentives to the dairy industry to make safe and nutritional products affordable. With the intent of sustainable development of dairy in Pakistan, the dairy industry proposes a three-year program of consistent policies in taxation regime, which will allow them to reinvest a major part of the incentive for the growth of dairy sector, to develop farmer’s capabilities, and to increase the awareness of nutrition through safe milk among people of Pakistan. “Pakistan Dairy Association admires the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to fight against malnutrition. The prime minister has consistently brought the issue into the limelight, proving his passion to build a strong nation through development of strong human capital. We stand committed to partner with him in his mission, through providing safe and nutritious affordable dairy products for all Pakistanis. We would like to thank the Prime Minister for giving us the opportunity to do so by through the initiatives he has agreed on in this budget” Chairman PDA Ali Ahmed Khan said.

The PDA extends its deep gratitude to the finance minister and the commerce minister for understanding the challenges and supporting the dairy industry, he said. The PDA is also grateful to the chairman FBR and his team for their pro-business approach, for their understanding of the dairy sector’s issues, and for their commitment to drive revenue through growth by facilitating industry, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Imran Khan FBR Shaukat Tarin Ali Ahmed Khan Finance Budget 2021 2022

Value-added dairy products: FBR asked to reinstate previous ST of 10pc

Any sort of action inside Afghanistan: PM says Pakistan will ‘absolutely not’ allow any bases

Kulbhushan Jadhav: India has chosen to misrepresent ICJ judgement: FO

Ultraconservative Raisi wins Iran presidential vote

China’s cryptocurrency-mining crackdown spreads to Sichuan

Water, sanitation services in Punjab: WB board approves $442m financing

Govt likely to accept BoI chairman’s resignation

Modi calls all-party meeting on IIOJK status

Qureshi forewarns international community ‘India must refrain from taking any further illegal step in IIOJK’

Afghan president replaces security ministers

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.