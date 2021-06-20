ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
Rana raps PTI govt for ‘using FIA against opponents’

Recorder Report 20 Jun 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah has criticized the PTI government for using Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for initiating fake cases against political opponents. Talking to media, here on Saturday, Rana maintained that the government’s sham accountability has been exposed, as it is offering NRO to Jahangir Khan Tareen to get passed budget from the parliament. “After failure of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the government is now using Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for launching fake cases against political opponents.

Rana said that in last three years, the government did nothing other than political victimization of opposition leaders and now nobody is willing to believe in this fraud. He also claimed that estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen was also being victimized. He urged Director FIA not to become part of this process and stain his entire career.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

