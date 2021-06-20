HED unveils coherent & comprehensive training strategy for college faculty

LAHORE: Capacity building of teachers is directly proportional to the quality of education imparted at college level. For this purpose, the Higher Education Department, Punjab has devised and approved a Training Strategy for College Faculty. The strategy will facilitate in moving forward in a coherent and sustainable manner. The existing training modules are being rationalized and new modules are also being added. Special emphasis is being laid on subject level Continuous Professional Development (CPD), explains Nadeem Mahbub, Provincial Secretary for Higher Education in Punjab.

Government has already been imparting induction and promotion trainings to educate and groom teachers about routine affairs including budgeting, PEEDA Act and other related information. Now, the department has formalized the process and introduced relevant improvements in existing training programmes while adding new specialized short training programmes and workshops. Therefore, this strategy shan’t only be about routine trainings, but about a career-long progressive exercise that every teacher is going to experience. The system will focus not only on the professional standards of teachers and managers but also on the latest learning needs such as critical thinking and problem solving, decision making, social cohesion, and empathy.

