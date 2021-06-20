Gangs active as cash, valuables worth Rs3.8m stolen

ISLAMABAD: Cash, gold ornaments, other valuables, and vehicles worth Rs45,869,600 were stolen by gangs of robbers and auto thieves from 50 locations in the capital city during the last week.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, armed robbers struck at over 14 different places and stole cash as well as other valuables worth Rs4,494,600. In the same period, armed persons snatched cash and other valuables worth Rs3,845,000 at seven different localities.

During the period under review, motor vehicle thieves stole five four-wheelers including (ADY-452), (LOU-1275), (AAC-486), (UE-928), (LB8685), and (AAV-308) worth Rs33,845,000. Out of seven cars stolen, (LOU-1275) and (AAV-308) were not mentioned in the police record.

Similarly, auto thieves stole 15 motorbikes including (BEL-377), (BHQ-3151), (AR-032), LEK-6103), (BRG-6523), (YN-664), (LK7580), (MNK-2916), (LEA-9590), (LENA-4779), (AAS-9158), (YH-494), (FJ-5015), (LEM-7141), (BQP-259), (RIQ-3853), and VP010 worth Rs1,330,000. Out of 15 motorbikes stolen, the prices of nine bikes were not shown in the police record.

During the last week, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Industrial Area, Ramna, Karachi Company, Sihala, and Khanna police stations.

In the same period, Industrial Area police registered two cases each of snatching and auto theft as well as two cases of robbery.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021