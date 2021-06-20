MQM-P flays suspension of CNG supply

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Saturday expressed its concern over suspension of CNG supply to the city for 56 hours.

MQM-P Members of the National Assembly in a statement said that suspension of CNG to the city in summer was beyond comprehension.

They said that discontinuation of gas supply to industries and CNG would affect hundreds of thousands of people adversely.

They said that the people who had already been enduring electricity loadshedding should not be subjected to gas loadshedding as well.

They said that the business community was already on the verge of collapse due to lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19.

They urged the federal government to provide relief to the people of Karachi instead of creating troubles for them.

