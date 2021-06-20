ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
Jun 20, 2021
India mourns as ‘Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh dies of Covid

AFP 20 Jun 2021

NEW DELHI: India on Saturday mourned the loss of track legend Milkha Singh, who overcame childhood tragedy to seek Olympic glory, after he died aged 91 following a long battle with Covid-19.

Singh, a four-time Asian Games gold medallist who was dubbed the 'Flying Sikh', passed away at a hospital in the north Indian city of Chandigarh late Friday.

His wife had also died from the virus earlier in the week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes for Singh, writing that India had "lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation's imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians." Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar said Singh's legacy would live on. "Rest in Peace our very own 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh ji," he tweeted.

India's cricket team led by star batsman Virat Kohli wore black armbands as a mark of respect to Singh in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in the English city of Southampton on Saturday.

Another tribute came from women's tennis star Sania Mirza who said the "world will miss a legend like you".

Singh, who first tested positive for the virus on May 20 according to Indian media, is survived by three daughters and one son, leading pro golfer Jeev Milkha Singh.

Singh was born in 1929 in Govindpura, in what is now Pakistan. He lost his family during the tumultuous partition of British-ruled India at independence in 1947, when it was divided into Pakistan and India, before going on to become one of the young country's first athletic heroes.

