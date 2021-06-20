Minister praises PM for improving economy

LAHORE: Punjab Industries and Commerce Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that the national economy is improving; 3.94 percent growth rate is due to hard work of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He expressed these views while talking to media after inspecting the rehabilitation work of Chauburji Quarters Ground and Doungi Ground here on Saturday. P

Punjab Implementation and Coordination Secretary Ehsan Bhatta, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar, LDA Chief Engineer and Parks and Horticulture Authority Directors were also present.

He told the media that Punjab’s new budget caters the people’s needs and add that the historic Annual Development Programme worth Rs560 billion will usher in a new era of development in Punjab.

Talking about the rehabilitation work, he said that the Chauburji Quarters Ground has been in a bad condition for the last six years. “This important ground was being used as a dumping station for the metro project. It will be fully restored in the next one and a half months. The restoration work of MAO College ground is completed, which was abandoned for the last 20 years,” he added.

