Quake jolts parts of Balochistan

QUETTA: A moderate earthquake jolted various districts of Balochistan on Saturday but no causality or property damage was reported from anywhere.

According to National Centre for Seismology, tremor measuring 4.7 on Richter scale was field in Quetta, Zhob and various other areas of Balochistan.

People of the areas where the quake was felt rushed out of their homes and other buildings in panic, reciting verses from Holy Qura’n but no causalities or property damages were reported.

The epicentre of earthquake was stated to be 87 kilometer South-East deep inside earth crust.