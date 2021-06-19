ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
ASC 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.21%)
ASL 26.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
AVN 91.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
DGKC 127.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.76%)
FCCL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
FFL 17.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-8.19%)
HUBC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.11%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.82%)
KAPCO 43.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.2%)
MLCF 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
PAEL 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.69%)
POWER 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
PPL 90.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.72%)
PRL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.95%)
PTC 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (10.84%)
SNGP 47.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.59%)
TRG 164.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.54%)
UNITY 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-4.99%)
WTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.61%)
BR100 5,278 Decreased By ▼ -22.7 (-0.43%)
BR30 27,522 Decreased By ▼ -167.85 (-0.61%)
KSE100 48,239 Decreased By ▼ -195.99 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,426 Decreased By ▼ -94.82 (-0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Gold prices decrease Rs 1000 traded at Rs107,300 tola

  • The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs10.
APP Updated 19 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 1000 on Saturday and it was traded at Rs107,300 against its sale at Rs108,300, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs 858 and was traded at Rs 91,992 against its sale at Rs 92,850 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 Karat gold decline to Rs 84,326 from Rs 85,112.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs10 and was traded at Rs1420 against its sale at Rs1430 whereas that of ten gram silver also decreased by Rs 8.58 and was traded at Rs1217.42 against its sale at Rs1226.

The price of gold in international market witnessed decrease of US $28 and was sold at US $1764 against its sale at US $1792.

Gold Gold Prices Bullion rates Karachi Sarafa Association

Gold prices decrease Rs 1000 traded at Rs107,300 tola

Amid shortage, Sindh decides to close vaccination centres on Sunday

World Bank approves $442m for Pakistan’s water and sanitation services

Govt defends overall approach to economy

Lucky Motor Corp issues safety warning to Pakistan's Kia Sportage owners

Niger plans to establish SEZ for Pakistan

Pakistan reports 991 cases, 27 deaths in 24 hours

18 entities: Bottlenecks delaying privatisation

Concealment of income tax: IR officers’ powers to arrest any person withdrawn

Rs1.118trn KP budget too prioritises development

Global displacement doubles in a decade: UN

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters