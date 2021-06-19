ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
ASC 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.21%)
ASL 26.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
AVN 91.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
DGKC 127.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.76%)
FCCL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
FFL 17.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-8.19%)
HUBC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.11%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.82%)
KAPCO 43.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.2%)
MLCF 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
PAEL 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.69%)
POWER 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
PPL 90.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.72%)
PRL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.95%)
PTC 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (10.84%)
SNGP 47.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.59%)
TRG 164.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.54%)
UNITY 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-4.99%)
WTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.61%)
BR100 5,278 Decreased By ▼ -22.7 (-0.43%)
BR30 27,522 Decreased By ▼ -167.85 (-0.61%)
KSE100 48,239 Decreased By ▼ -195.99 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,426 Decreased By ▼ -94.82 (-0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Cutlery exports increase 40.11pc to $ 107.491m in 11 months

  • The trade deficit during the period was recorded at $27.463 billion against the deficit of $21.054 billion last year.
APP 19 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: The exports of cutlery witnessed an increase of 40.11 percent during the first eleven months of financial year 2020-21 as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The country exported cutlery worth of US $107.491 million during July-May (2020-21) against the exports of US $76.719 million during July-May (2019-20), showing growth of 40.11 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the cutlery exports also rose by 60.75 percent during the month of May 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The cutlery exports in May 2021 were recorded at $7.711 million against the exports of $4.797 million in May 2020, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis the export of cutlery however witnessed decline of 8.02 percent in May 2021 as compared to the exports of $8.383 million in April 2021.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall merchandize exports from the country increased by 14.05 percent during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The exports of the country during July-May (2020-21) were recorded at $22.576 billion against the exports of $19.795 billion during July-May (2019-20), according to the latest PBS data.

The imports during the period under review also increased by 22.50 percent by growing from $40.849 billion last year to $50.039 billion during the first eleven months of current fiscal year.

Based on the figures, the country trade deficit increased by 30.44 percent during the period under review as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The trade deficit during the period was recorded at $27.463 billion against the deficit of $21.054 billion last year.

Exports Cutlery

Cutlery exports increase 40.11pc to $ 107.491m in 11 months

Amid shortage, Sindh decides to close vaccination centres on Sunday

World Bank approves $442m for Pakistan’s water and sanitation services

Govt defends overall approach to economy

Lucky Motor Corp issues safety warning to Pakistan's Kia Sportage owners

Niger plans to establish SEZ for Pakistan

Pakistan reports 991 cases, 27 deaths in 24 hours

18 entities: Bottlenecks delaying privatisation

Concealment of income tax: IR officers’ powers to arrest any person withdrawn

Rs1.118trn KP budget too prioritises development

Global displacement doubles in a decade: UN

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters