Pakistan

Pakistan receives another shipment of emergency medical supplies from US

  • Shipment includes more than 1 million pieces of critical personal protective equipment
Aisha Mahmood 19 Jun 2021

Karachi: Pakistan received on Saturday another shipment of medical supplies from the United States government, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

The shipment included over 1 million pieces of critical personal protective equipment that would help protect Pakistan’s frontline healthcare workers and medical professionals.

“Today, the United States is pleased to support the government of Pakistan in protecting the country’s frontline healthcare workers in the fight against Covid-19,” USAID Mission Director Julie Koenen said.

Koenen added that the US will continue to work together with Pakistan to provide critically needed medical supplies during this unprecedented time.

Pakistan appreciates US's timely provision of Covid-19 medical supplies

Earlier in June, US provided 685,000 KN-95 masks, 50,000 protective goggles, 250,000 diagnostic kits, and 1,000 pulse oximeters. Prior to this, the US had provided 200 ventilators for Covid-19 patients.

"Since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020, the United States has delivered $49.7 million in assistance through our partnership with the government of Pakistan," US Embassy in Islamabad said in a press release.

The statement further said that USAID has also improved and expanded laboratory testing, disease monitoring, case tracking in all districts, infection prevention and control, and patient care in Pakistan.

