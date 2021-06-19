PSX stages recovery: BRIndex100 rebounds

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Friday witnessed a mixed trend however after moving both ways, closed on a positive note due to buying in select stocks at the fag end.

BRIndex100 gained 17.71 points or 0.34 percent to close at 5,276.07 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 5,301.91 points and intraday low of 5,244.98 points. Volumes stood at 681.265 million shares.

BRIndex30 inched up by 131.79 points or 0.48 percent to close at 27,524.45 points with total daily turnover of 515.753 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index closed at 48,238.67 points, up 81.04 points or 0.17 percent. Trading activity remained low as daily volumes on ready counter declined to 750.561 million shares as compared to 1,117.427 million shares traded Thursday.

Foreign investors however remained net sellers of shares worth $4.094 million. The market capitalization increased by Rs 20 billion to Rs 8.394 trillion. Out of total 405 active scrips, 222 closed in positive and 163 in negative while the value of 20 stocks remained unchanged.

Hum Network was the volume leader with 88.080 million shares and gained Rs 0.60 to close at Rs 9.12 followed by WorldCall Telecom that inched up by Rs 0.11 to close at Rs 4.12 with 76.462 million shares. Rafhan Maize and Sapphire Textile were the top gainers increasing by Rs 44.55 and Rs 39.15 respectively to close at Rs 9500.00 and Rs 926.60 while Gatron Industries and Nestle Pakistan were the top losers declining by Rs 40.99 and Rs 30.00 respectively to close at Rs 520.00 and Rs 5750.00.

BR Automobile Assembler Index decreased by 49.03 points or 0.5 percent to close at 9,683.14 points with total turnover of 3.688 million shares.

BR Cement Index increased by 77.7 points or 1.01 percent to close at 7,758.20 points with 33.812 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index declined by 66.91 points or 0.72 percent to close at 9,287.30 points with 51.938 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index lost 10.68 points or 0.18 percent to close at 5,768.90 points with 36.804 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index closed at 4,177.39 points, up 1.0 point or 0.02 percent with 34.793 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index surged by 44.44 points or 1.01 percent to close at 4,445.04 points with 190.780 million shares.

An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said that the market traded in a narrow range between negative 135 points and positive 254 points, closing the session plus 81 points.

Refineries, Cement, Fertilizer, O&GMCs and Technology sector inched up, which helped index trade in the positive territory. Concerns of redemption with some mutual funds maintained selling pressure.

Sectors contributing to the performance include Banks (up 77 points), Vanaspati (up 12 points), Cement (up 58 points), Refinery (up 39 points), Technology (up 19 points).

Stocks that contributed positively to the index include LUCK (up 31 points), NRL (up 20 points), POL (up 20 points), TRG (up 19 points) and FFC (up 14 points). Stocks that contributed negatively include HBL (down 63 points), MTL (down 15 points), OGDC (down 14 points), MCB (down 13 points) and UNITY (down 12 points).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021