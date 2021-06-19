ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
Jun 19, 2021
Balochistan unveils Rs584bn budget; opposition stages protest outside PA building

• Budget shows Rs 84.7 billion deficit QUETTA: The Balochistan government has unveiled its Rs584 billion budget...
INP 19 Jun 2021

• Budget shows Rs 84.7 billion deficit

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has unveiled its Rs584 billion budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 with a total development outlay of Rs237 billion without imposing a new tax.

The budget session of the Balochistan Assembly commenced under the chairmanship of Speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo amid the protest of the opposition lawmakers outside the assembly’s building.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, Finance Minister Zahoor Ahmed Buledi and other government lawmakers were also present in the session.

During his speech, Balochistan Finance Minister Zahoor Ahmed Buledi said that the government is presenting a balanced budget for the new fiscal year. It has been suggested to allocate Rs3.6 billion in the new budget to combat Covid-19 pandemic, whereas, the province aims to vaccinate all citizens. Rs500 million will be spent for the expansion of the children hospital, he added.

The government announced to end slip system from all state-administered hospitals across the province, whereas, emergency centres are being established alongside roads. Rs5.5 billion is allocated for the health insurance card programme by the provincial government.

More than Rs76 billion has been allocated for the initiation of 2,086 new schemes, announced Buledi.

“Rs200 million is allocated for the construction of two new hostels in Bolan Medical College; more than 200 government schools will be upgraded; Rs112 billion for ongoing development schemes, while the budgeted development outlay is Rs189.19 billion for the new fiscal year.”

The government employees will get a salary raise up to 10 percent, announced the finance minister.

Salient budgetary features: Total volume of the budget is Rs584 billion with a deficit of Rs84.7 billion. Non-development expenditures will be Rs346.861 billion. Rs237 billion allocated for development schemes. No new tax is imposed in the provincial budget.

5,000 new vacancies will be generated in the new fiscal year. 10 per cent salary raise for government employees. Rs71 billion allocated for education sector. Rs52 billion allocated for law and order. Govt to establish a high school, Centre of Excellence. Surgical towers will be built in Civil Hospitals. Establishment of training centres for prisoners in Machh jail. Rs5.5 billion for health insurance programme.

Rs2.2 billion allocated for Balochistan Enterprise Development. Rs2 billion support fund for differently-abled persons. Rs3 billion for Apna House Fund for government employees. Rs500 million for minorities’ welfare fund. Rs500 million for women economic empowerment. Rs3 billion for Balochistan pension fund. Rs2 billion for Balochistan Public Endowment Fund. Rs11 billion for upgrading District Headquarter Hospitals (DHQs). And more than 100 government schools will be upgraded.

