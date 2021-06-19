ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
Vaccine payments: Tarin directs EAD to negotiate credit lines

Recorder Report 19 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin Friday directed the Economic Affairs Division (EAD) to start the process of availing the credit lines from development partners for ensuring timely payments against corona vaccine to vendors. The minister, while chairing a meeting to review the Covid-19 vaccine availability situation in the country, stated that no compromise will be made on the health of Pakistanis.

The finance minister also directed the Finance Division to ensure timely disbursement of funds as per supplies schedules. Tarin held a special meeting with the Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Division (EAD) Omar Ayub Khan along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan.

Minister Planning, in his position as chairman National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), briefed the meeting that the NCOC forum reviews the situation on a weekly basis and makes all possible efforts in collaboration with the relevant stakeholders that the vaccine supply chain is not disrupted. He said that almost every country is securing its supplies in advance, which builds pressure to make immediate payments.

The finance minister was also briefed by the EAD on the availability of credit lines with development partners for vaccine procurement. The finance minister said that providing safety to our citizens through timely vaccine procurement is foremost priority of the government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

