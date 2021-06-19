ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
NA session: Azhar challenges Shehbaz, Bilawal to listen to his speech

Naveed Butt 19 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar during Friday's National Assembly session challenged Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to listen to his speech.

As soon as Federal Minister Hammad Azhar began his speech in the National Assembly, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Mian Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari left the House.

On the occasion, Federal Minister Hammad Azhar challenged the two leaders to listen to his speech and said that the stains of corruption do not get washed away by conversing sarcastically in English. "If you are not cowards then remain in your seats and listen to what I have to say. If you have the strength to hear the truth, then listen to what I have to say," he said.

Azhar also hit back at Bilawal, saying: "Those who have never worked a day in their life or taken any responsibility are trying to tell us how to run the economy and the country". Azhar said that Bilawal was upset looking at the four percent growth rate.

"I extracted the data, there was not a single year in the five years of the PPP era in which one percent growth would have been achieved."

He asked to inform him about the taxes they have imposed in Azad Kashmir after reading the budget.

"The rate of inflation was high during the PPP regime."

Azhar further said that the PPP was siding with the superpower, America, to kill people through drones and that they would handle the results and only would condemn.

